3B Travis Shaw hit his 14th home run of the season Thursday while adding a pair of doubles and finishing with three RBIs in Milwaukee's victory over Pittsburgh. Since returning from MLB's emergency family leave list June 13 to tend to his newborn daughter after she underwent a pair of open-heart surgeries, Shaw is 13-for-44 with four home runs and nine RBIs.

2B Eric Sogard had three hits Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Since being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 12, Sogard is batting .366 with a .466 on-base percentage, reaching base in 28 of his 35 games. "He just keeps doing it," Brewers manager Craig COunsell said of Sogard, who missed all of 2016 recovering from knee surgery.

2B Jonathan Villar was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Wisconsin. Villar has been out since May 25 with a lower back strain.

1B Eric Thames snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a first-inning RBI single Thursday against the Pirates. Despite Miller Park's reputation as a slugger's paradise, Thames is batting .220 at home this season with 10 home runs and 20 RBIs, but has a .297 average with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 20 RBIs on the road.

RHP Corey Knebel earned his 12th save of the season with a perfect ninth inning Thursday against the Pirates. Knebel struck out his first batter, giving him at least one strikeout in each of his 38 appearances this season, setting a modern major league record for relief pitchers. Knebel hasn't allowed a run in his last 10 outings, striking out 17 during that stretch.

LF Ryan Braun was sent on a rehab assignment to is headed to Class A Wisconsin. Braun has appeared in just three games since May 11 thanks to a strained left calf that's required two separate stints on the disabled list -- the third and fourth such occasions of his career. He could join the Brewers next week in Cincinnati.