Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
June 29, 2017 / 2:54 AM / 3 months ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Junior Guerra still is trying to harness his command after missing most of April and a portion of May with a calf strain. In Tuesday night’s 8-6 loss at Cincinnati, Guerra didn’t make it out of the fifth after allowing the first four batters to reach. He allowed eight hits, half of which were homers. “I was getting behind in the count most of the game and missing spots,” said Guerra, according to interpreter Carlos Brizuela. “All of the home runs were on fastballs with bad location. The velocity is still lower than last year, but at the same time, you’ve got to hit your location.”

OF Nick Franklin was designated for assignment on Tuesday. Franklin batted .195 in 53 games. “We ran out of space,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We claimed Nick early in the season and the way things worked out, there wasn’t a way for him to gain any traction with playing time.” Franklin was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on April 5.

LF Ryan Braun went 1-for-4 with a double Tuesday night after being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. He missed 31 games with a left calf strain. Manager Craig Counsell said he’ll limit Braun’s workload at least initially. Braun is expected to play two of three games in the series. Braun is batting .254/.344/.519 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 31 games.

