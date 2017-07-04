3B Travis Shaw is day to day after taking a pitch to his left hand Sunday in the second inning of Milwaukee's 8-1 victory over Baltimore. Shaw stayed in the game and went on to score later in the inning but was replaced in the third and underwent x-rays, which were negative, according to manager Craig Counsell. Shaw has been Milwaukee's most consistent offensive threat this season and leads the team's qualifiers with a .291 batting average, 81 hits and 59 RBIs.

LHP Brent Suter will get another start next weekend when the Brewers travel to New York to face the Yankees. Taking the spot of injured starter Chase Anderson on Monday, Suter struck out a career-high eight batters while allowing just an unearned run and four hits in six innings against Miami, becoming the first Brewers left-handed starter to post a victory since Randy Wolf in 2012.

RHP Paolo Espino was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. In his third big league stint this season, Espino appeared in three games and allowed seven runs in seven innings. Overall, Espino has a 6.11 ERA in six outings, including two starts.

SS Orlando Arcia continued his offensive surge Sunday, collecting three hits in an 8-1 Milwaukee win over Baltimore. He has reached base in 10 straight and 16 of his last 19 games, batting .424 during that stretch with five doubles, four homers and eight RBIs. His average was .208 after an 0-for-4 showing on May 17 at San Diego but has since raised it to .295.

RHP Michael Blazek made his 2017 big league debut on Monday, pitching two scoreless innings against the Orioles after his contract was selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the day. Acquired from St. Louis in a 2013 trade for John Axford, Blazek posted a 2.43 ERA in 45 appearances in 2015 but struggled last season, going 3-1 with a 5.66 ERA in 41 outings. He did not make the team out of camp and was moved into a starting role with Colorado Springs, where went 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA in 20 games (10 starts). Blazek will fill a multi-inning role out of Milwaukee's bullpen, manager Craig Counsell said.