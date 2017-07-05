2B Eric Sogard snapped a 3-for-14 slump with a pinch-hit single in the seven inning Tuesday. Manager Craig Counsell said Sogard has been battling sore ankles and was held out of the starting lineup against Baltimore. Since being called up May 12, Sogard is batting .331 with three home runs and 14 RBI.

1B Eric Thames has rebounded nicely from a two-day mental break to start the month. He hit two home runs Tuesday and now has three in his last two games. Since returning from the short break, Thames is 4-for-9 at the plate.

C Stephen Vogt hit his fifth home run of the season Tuesday and now has three since being claimed off waivers by the Brewers a week ago. A .217 batter before he was designated for assignment by Oakland, he's now 5-for-15 for Milwaukee, with four runs, three homers and seven RBI.

LF Ryan Braun got a day off Tuesday but is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday when the Brewers wrap up a three-game series with the Orioles. "It was going to be a day this series," manager Craig Counsell said. "So with pitching and stuff the next couple days, we decided today." Braun is 7-for-26 with three doubles and two home runs in six games since returning from a month-long stint on the disabled list for a strained left calf.