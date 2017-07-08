RHP Junior Guerra allowed three runs (one earned) and two hits in 3 1/3 innings. He was lifted after 51-minute rain delay but because Guerra sustained a right shin contusion fielding a comebacker before the stoppage. After the game, manager Craig Counsell said he did not think the injury was serious and Guerra will not likely miss a start after the season resumes following the All-Star break.

LHP Brent Suter makes his third start for the Brewers Saturday against the Yankees. He is 3-1 with a 4.42 ERA in 10 appearances this season spanning five stints with the team. As a starting pitcher, Suter is 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA as a starting pitcher. He last pitched Monday and allowed an unearned run and four hits in six innings of an 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

RHP Wily Peralta (strained right calf) will make another rehab start this weekend but Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said at least one more after this weekend is needed. Peralta was placed on the disabled list June 21 and began his rehab assignment Wednesday. He is 5-4 with a 7.21 ERA in 17 appearances (eight starts) this season.

1B Jesus Aguilar had a night he'll always remember Friday when he hit his first career grand slam in the seventh inning off RHP Tyler Clippard and recorded his first career multi-homer game. Aguilar drove in a career high seven RBIs as he also hit a two-run homer and lifted a sacrifice fly. He tied a franchise record with seven RBIs. It marked the 11th time in team history a Brewer drove in seven runs and first since Ryan Braun on Aug. 6, 2016 at Arizona.