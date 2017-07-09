LHP Brent Suter did not throw a pitch over 90 mph when he allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings Saturday. Suter took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and a shutout into the seventh before taking a no-decision. Still he did enough to remain in the rotation when the Brewers return from the All-Star break next weekend. "Brent was outstanding," manager Craig Counsell said. "He pitched wonderfully. It was fun to see, and it was really important moving forward that we found a guy who can fill in that spot and did a really nice job. There's going to be quite a few starts in that spot obviously, Brent's taken the ball twice now and done an outstanding job with it."

RHP Corey Knebel sustained his fourth blown save Saturday when he allowed a three-run homer to Clint Frazier with one out in the ninth. Before Frazier's homer, he issued a pair of a walks, marking the sixth time he allowed at least two walks.

LF Ryan Braun exited Saturday's 5-3 with loss after the eighth inning because of tightness in left calf and is day-to-day. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said the tightness is more like a cramp and it is not considered serious. Braun had two stints on the disabled list with a strained left calf and it's possible he sits out Sunday. Before exiting, Braun was 0-for-4 and had a nine-game hitting streak snapped.

RF Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer in the first inning Saturday and has reached base in 10 straight games. In eight games this month, Santana is 14-for-28 with two homers and nine RBIs.