RHP Brandon Woodruff will begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday night with the Brewers' Arizona Rookie League affiliate. Woodruff, 6-4 with a 4.69 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, suffered a strained right hamstring while warming up for what would have been his major league debut back on June 13th. Getting him back on the field quickly could make him a potential trade chip as the Brewers look to add a big league starter before the deadline.

2B Eric Sogard was eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday but received a cortisone injection into his left ankle and will need at least two more days before he can resume a full workload. Called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs May 12, Sogard was batting .331 with a .438 on-base percentage but sprained his left ankle during a series earlier this month at Cincinnati and finished out the first half on the 10-day disabled list.

RHP Corey Knebel recorded his 16th save of the season Saturday night, working a scoreless ninth inning in the Brewers' 3-2 victory over Philadelphia. Knebel recorded two more strikeouts in the effort and now has 79 in 44 1/3 innings of work and has at least one in each of his 45 appearances this season, 46 overall dating back to 2016.

OF Ryan Braun will essentially be day-to-day for the remainder of the season, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday. The veteran OF has been plagued by a nagging left calf injury for most of the season and missed almost all of May because of it. He's fine, but it's come back before," Counsell said. "I'm never going to say we are in the clear with that one. It's just one of those things we are going to have to deal with and he's going to have to be careful with it, and we are too. We are going to have to give him some breaks and get him out of some games." Braun is batting .260 this season with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in 42 games.