24 days ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 23, 2017 / 3:33 AM / 24 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

LHP Brent Suter will make his fifth start of the season against the Phillies on Saturday. He'll look to get his second win of the season and his first since a July 3 win over Baltimore.

OF Brett Phillips hit his second home run of the season on Friday night. Both blasts have against the Phillies in the last week.

RHP Matt Garza lost back-to-back starts against the Phillies this month. He fell under .500 for the season at 4-5.

OF Ryan Braun is expected to return to the lineup Saturday. Braun has been out due to a sore right wrist, according to Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

