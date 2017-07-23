FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
23 days ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 23, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 23 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Junior Guerra looks to get back on track against the Phillies on Sunday. Guerra has't won a decision since May 31 against the Mets, when he threw six shutout innings in a 7-1 Brewers victory. Guerra has had trouble going deep into games and hasn't made it through six innings since June 21.

INF Eric Sogard returned from the disabled list and went 0-for-5 in the leadoff position, dropping his average to .391.

OF Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs before Saturday's game against the Phillies to make room for INF Eric Sogard. Broxton was struggling, going one for his last 11 before being sent down.

OF Ryan Braun showed no signs of a sore right wrist Saturday night when he went 3-for-3 with four RBIs including a double and a home run against the Phillies. Braun was the missing ingredient in Craig Counsell's lineup Saturday, helping his team score six runs after they scored only 12 in the previous six games combined.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.