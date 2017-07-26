3B Travis Shaw's fourth-inning home run was his seventh three-run homer of the season. "I'll take it. That's 21 RBIs," he said. Shaw now has a career-high 73 RBIs.

RHP Zach Davies registered a career-high 7 2/3 innings of three-hit ball, while striking out seven, to pick up his 12th win of the season, second in the National League. "Being able to work the ball in and throw first-pitch strikes was something I needed to do," Davies said.

C Manny Pina was 3-for-4 with a walk, and his fifth-inning home run was his first since June 29.

1B Eric Thames was shifted to fifth in the lineup, the first time the slugger has not hit second or third all season. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the move is to split left-handers in his lineup, but Thames is slashing only .216/.331/.436 since May 1. "He's perfectly capable of having a good streak again," Counsell said. The move was rewarded as Thames hit his 24th homer Tuesday.

OF Keon Broxton, who was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 22, reached base five times in his first minor league game, showing the kind of plate discipline manager Craig Counsell would like to see on a consistent basis. "This was a confidence thing -- let's get him some confidence. If it happens there, in a different environment, that's perfect," Counsell said.

RHP Jimmy Nelson has made a team-leading 11 quality starts entering Wednesday's matchup with the Nationals, although he is coming off a loss against Pittsburgh on Thursday. Nelson is 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA in his last 15 starts.

OF Ryan Braun continued to produce against Washington starter Edwin Jackson. Braun was 1-3 with an RBI against Jackson, keeping his average against the veteran pitcher to .333 (12-for-36).

RHP Anthony Swarzak was acquired by the Brewers from the White Sox on Tuesday for OF/3B Ryan Cordell, multiple media outlets reported.