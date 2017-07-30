RHP Junior Guerra, the team's ace a year ago, may be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation. Guerra was pulled after three innings Saturday night despite not allowing a run. He walked four batters and threw just 31 strikes in 61 pitches. "It is the trouble he is getting in by falling behind in the count," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He got out of some jams, but if it is 2-0 or if you have four walks or if you are throwing as many strikes as balls, it is going to bite you eventually."

RHP Josh Hader tied his career high with three innings Saturday night, striking out six and keeping the Cubs off the scoreboard after starter Junior Guerra struggled with command. Hader has allowed just two earned runs and eight hits in 20 innings, striking out 24. "Josh was exceptional," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "There were a bunch of lefties in that lineup. He was outstanding. Obviously, when you go to your bullpen in the fourth inning you have to get a big performance from that guy. He gave us one."

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday after the Brewers designated pitcher Wily Peralta for assignment. Nieuwenhuis had been designated for assignment on April 21 and accepted an outright assignment to Colorado Springs. He batted just .080 in his April stint with Milwaukee but delivered a pinch-single Saturday night.

RHP Anthony Swarzek made his second appearance in as many nights and pitched a scoreless eighth inning on Saturday. He was acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. He made his Brewers debut Friday night, allowing a home run to the Cubs' Javier Baez in Milwaukee's 2-1 victory. It has become clear that Swarzek will be the Brewers' eighth-inning man, with Jacob Barnes moving to seventh-inning duty.