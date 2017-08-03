OF Ramon Flores was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday with right fielder Kole Calhoun sidelined temporarily with a strained right hamstring. Flores hit .311 with 21 extra base hits and 49 runs scored in 88 games with the Bees. He played in 104 games with Milwaukee last season, hitting .205 with two home runs and 19 RBIs.

LHP Brent Suter will start Wednesday in the second contest of the Brewers' three-game set against the Cardinals, one game earlier than originally scheduled but still on regular rest thanks to an off-day Monday. Suter had bounced back-and forth between Milwaukee and Triple-A Colorado Springs, but has become a stabilizing force in the Brewers' rotation, going 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts since Chase Anderson went on the disabled list.

RHP Paolo Espino was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday night, clearing space on the 25-man roster for RHP Jeremy Jeffress, obtained Monday in a trade with Texas. Espino was making his fourth stint with the Brewers this season and in six appearances overall -- including a pair of starts -- he's allowed 12 earned runs in 17 2/3 innings.

OF Keon Broxton will serve as the Brewers' primary center fielder, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday after Broxton was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the day. Broxton was sent down a week ago in the hopes of snapping out of a lengthy slump -- he was batting .060 over his last 18 games but batted .385 with a .500 OBP over seven games and was brought back up Tuesday.

RHP Matt Garza is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list and start Thursday when the Brewers wrap up a three-game series with the Cardinals, manager Craig Counsell said. Garza went on the disabled list for the second time this season July 26 -- retroactive to July 23 -- with a strained right calf. In 82 1/3 innings of work, Garza has a 3.83 ERA.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress arrived in Milwaukee on Tuesday just before the Brewers' game against St. Louis and is expected to be activated in time for the second game of the series Wednesday night. Milwaukee acquired Jeffress on Monday in a deal with Texas, where he was 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA this season. It's the third stint for Jeffress overall with Milwaukee, who selected him in the first round of the 2006 draft then dealt him to Kansas City in the December 2010 trade for Zack Greinke. He later returned to Milwaukee as a minor league free agent and moved into the closer role last season, saving 27 games with a 2.22 ERA before he was traded to the Rangers at the deadline.