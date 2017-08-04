C Jett Bandy suffered a fractured rib and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday. Bandy broke camp with the Brewers this season but was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs when Milwaukee acquired Stephen Vogt then returned to the big league club when Vogt went on the disabled list. He's batting .218 with six home runs this season.

RHP Brandon Woodruff will make his major league debut Friday when he starts for the Brewers in the first of a three-game interleague series against the Rays in Tampa. Woodruff was slated to make his first big league start June 13 at St. Louis but suffered a strained hamstring during warmups and landed on the disabled list instead. He was activated June 24 and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs where he is 6-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 15 starts this season.

RHP Wily Peralta cleared waivers Thursday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Peralta was never able to get going this season, going 5-4 with a 7.85 ERA. He was removed from the starting rotation but faltered in a relief role, too, posting a 1-2 mark with an 11.94 ERA after allowing seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings of a 15-2 blowout by Washington last week.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis cleared waivers Thursday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Nieuwenhuis appeared in 16 games for Milwaukee this season, going 3-for-26 with a double and an RBI. Nieuwenhuis hit .221 with four homers and 25 RBIs for Colorado Springs in 2017.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday. Wang faced one batter -- Jason Hayward of the Cubs, who singled -- in a 4-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday in his only appearance with Milwaukee this season.