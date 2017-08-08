LHP Brent Suter had another tough start on Monday, his second in a row. Suter could only last four innings as manager Craig Counsell turned to the bullpen with Suter being hit hard, nursing a one-run lead and the heart of Minnesota's order coming up. Suter gave up three runs on five hits and two walks in his four innings. He threw just 66 pitches, 42 for strikes. Suter is 1-1 with a 2.76 ERA in three interleague starts this year.

LF Ryan Braun had three hits and is now batting .333 in 50 career games against Minnesota. He owns an 11-game hitting streak against the Twins. In the 11-game streak, Braun has hit .541 (20-for-37) with two homers and 10 RBIs. Overall, Braun has multiple hits in four of his last eight games.

RF Domingo Santana was back in the lineup a night after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist. Santana was then hit again in the third inning by a pitch from Twins RHP Ervin Santana. He stayed in the game and scored a run.