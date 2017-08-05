RHP Brandon Woodruff was superb in his major league debut, getting out of bases-loaded jams in the first two innings and throwing six innings of shutout baseball for his first career win. Woodruff’s poise in the first two innings helped him settle down and face fewer threats on the basepaths as the game progressed.

C Andrew Susac was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He has yet to play in the majors this season.

1B Jesus Aguilar had a tough night, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday’s win over the Rays. Aguilar was the only Brewers player to leave a runner in scoring position with two outs, but his bat has been a pleasant surprise this season after being claimed off waivers from the Indians in the offseason.

OF Lewis Brinson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for Friday’s starter, Brandon Woodruff. One of the Brewers’ top prospects -- as well as in all of baseball -- Brinson has hit just .106 in 21 games with three RBIs in his 47 at-bats. He’ll get more seasoning in the minors with a bright future ahead.

SS Orlando Arcia did nearly everything in Milwaukee’s 2-0 win Friday night, hitting a triple and home run to score both of the Brewers’ runs, and his relay throw got what would have been the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning. He continues to produce, even out of the No. 9 slot in the batting order.

RHP Corey Knebel continued his dominance, getting all three outs by strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning for his 21st save. Knebel now has 91 strikeouts on the season, the most of any reliever in baseball. He lowered his season ERA to 1.58.