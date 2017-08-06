3B Travis Shaw left the game in the second inning with a neck contusion. Shaw stole second base, but Rays C Jesus Sucre’s throw knocked his helmet off as he slid into the base. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria’s glove also hit the side of his face, and Shaw remained on his back for several minutes as trainers attended to him. Shaw walked off the field under his own power and was replaced by Hernan Perez, who pinch-ran for him and took over at third base. Manager Craig Counsell said his neck is stiff but he’s just day-to-day after tests came back all clear. Shaw has 24 home runs and a team-leading 74 RBIs in his first season with the Brewers, who acquired him in a trade from the Boston Red Sox in December for reliever Tyler Thornburg.

RHP Zach Davies pitched exceptionally well, taking a no-hitter into the sixth and throwing seven shutout innings to earn his 13th win. Davies had only two strikeouts but was in control, not allowing an extra-base hit and giving the bullpen some much-needed rest.

DH Eric Thames had a quiet night, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and leaving two runners in scoring position in the ninth. He’s hitting only .246, but has a .364 on-base percentage and outstanding power for a leadoff hitter.

SS Orlando Arcia continued his strong play in the series, driving in the only run in the first eight innings with an RBI double. Arcia had a triple and home run and scored the only runs in Friday’s 2-0 victory, and stepped up again when runs were hard to come by in Saturday’s victory.