3B Travis Shaw was back at third base Sunday, one day after a throw from home hit him squarely in the neck as he stole second base. He left that game and wasn’t in the starting lineup Sunday, but stepped in during the first inning when OF Domingo Santana bruised his wrist when he was hit by a pitch. Shaw went 1-for-2 Sunday.

RHP Jacob Barnes threw only two pitches and gave up a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against Steven Souza on Sunday. Barnes, from St. Petersburg, Fla., dropped to 3-3 with the loss. He had gotten out of a jam in his previous appearance in his hometown.

RHP Jimmy Nelson pitched well Sunday, holding the Rays to one run in eight innings while striking out nine batters. He took a no-decision and the Brewers lost after two pitches from the bullpen on Steven Souza’s walk-off home run in the ninth. Nelson now has two eight-inning no-decisions this season, matching a Brewers record, and has an ERA of 2.71 since May 1.

OF Domingo Santana left Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch. He has a right wrist contusion and is listed as day-to-day. He said he hopes he can be back in the lineup for Monday’s game at the Twins. The Brewers shifted Hernan Perez from third to right field to replace him, with Travis Shaw taking over at third.