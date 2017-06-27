Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers finally were able to exhale with a rare day off Monday following a dizzying stretch of 14 games in 13 days. The Brewers will look to pick up where they left off against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday when the National League Central rivals open a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Milwaukee won six of seven versus Cincinnati in April due in large part to the red-hot bat of Eric Thames, who hit a blistering .440 with eight homers and 13 RBIs. The 30-year-old has cooled considerably over the last two months with a 3-for-29 effort over his last eight games telling the tale of his struggles in June - during which he is batting .179. While the Brewers have weathered the storm to remain atop the division, the reeling Reds have dropped 14 of 16 to occupy the basement. Cincinnati was taken deep twice in Monday's 8-2 loss to St. Louis, extending the franchise record to 19 straight games in which it has allowed a home run.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (1-1, 3.11 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (4-4, 4.30)

Guerra settled for his second straight no-decision after allowing three runs in six innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 32-year-old saw his pitch count elevate to a season-high 114 as a result of surrendering a campaign-high five walks, marking the sixth straight time he's issued at least three or more free passes this season. Guerra owns a 1-0 mark with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts versus Cincinnati.

Like Guerra, Adleman has struggled with issuing free passes after surrendered four walks in each of his last two contests. The 29-year-old was saddled with the loss in both outings despite yielding two runs in six innings versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 16 and permitting three in five frames five days later in an 8-3 setback at Tampa Bay. Adleman pitched well in relief against Milwaukee earlier this season, but yielded a homer to Thames in four innings in a 4-2 setback on April 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Scooter Gennett, who was 3-for-11 versus his former team in April, is 13-for-34 with four homers, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored in his last eight games.

2. Brewers CF Keon Broxton is 6-for-11 with two homers, four RBIs and four runs scored in his last three contests, but is 2-for-18 versus the Reds this season.

3. Cincinnati RHP Bronson Arroyo (right shoulder) was shuffled from the 10- to 60-day disabled list Monday, perhaps another sign that the 40-year-old's career might be closer to ending.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Brewers 2