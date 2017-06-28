Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are surrendering home runs with alarming regularity, although they were quick to flex their muscles with four of their own in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds look to ride the power game once again on Wednesday when they vie for a home series victory over the National League Central-leading Brewers at Great American Ball Park.

Joey Votto belted his team-leading 21st homer with a two-run shot in Tuesday's 8-6 win to continue a blistering June, during which he is 32-for-92 with seven homers, 13 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Three of the 2010 NL MVP's eight hits versus Milwaukee this season have left the park, and Votto has proven to be a tough customer against Wednesday starter Chase Anderson by going 2-for-6 with six walks in their encounters. While the Reds won for just the third time in 17 outings despite seeing their franchise record for surrendering a homer extend to 20 games, the Brewers fell for the third time in four outings. Orlando Arcia went deep to highlight a three-hit performance to improve to 11-for-28 with two homers, six RBIs and as many runs scored versus Cincinnati this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (6-2, 2.92 ERA) vs. Reds RH Luis Castillo (0-0, 3.60)

Anderson improved to 4-1 in his last six starts on Thursday after allowing two runs on as many hits in six innings of a 4-2 victory versus Pittsburgh. One of the two hits permitted was a homer, marking the third time that the 29-year-old has been taken deep in his last two outings after keeping the ball in the park in each of his previous four. Anderson owns a 2-1 mark with a 2.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in five career encounters versus the Reds.

Castillo experienced pros and cons in his major-league debut at Washington on Friday, with two runs yielded over five innings accounting for the positive side of things. The 24-year-old Dominican's two runs came via a pair of solo homers, however, and five walks drove up his pitch count. Castillo was in line to record the win before the Nationals tied the game in the seventh and eventually scratched out a 6-5 triumph in the 10th.

Walk-Offs

1. Cincinnati LF Adam Duvall has drove in two runs in consecutive outings after being limited to one RBI in his previous 12 games.

2. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw has homered in back-to-back contests and in four of his last eight games.

3. Reds SS Zack Cozart (right quad strain) is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Reds 2