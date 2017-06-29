Defense carries Reds past Brewers

CINCINNATI -- Bryan Price makes note of key defensive plays on his blue lineup card. On Wednesday night, the Cincinnati Reds manager nearly ran out of space.

"It's just been sensational," Price said. "Not everyone's afforded a defense like we have. While you have it, you have to exploit it. Let the defense work for you."

Scooter Gennett hit a two-run home run, and Adam Duvall added a solo shot, lifting the Reds to a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park.

"The night was about the defense," Price said. "A lot of good, exciting baseball."

Right fielder Scott Schebler started things by robbing Stephen Vogt of a three-run home run in the second inning. Then, a rally-killing throw by left fielder Adam Duvall in the sixth, and a heads-up tag by second baseman Scooter Gennett to complete a game-ending double play.

Cincinnati (33-44) scored the go-ahead run in the eighth when Billy Hamilton walked, stole second and third, then raced home when third baseman Travis Shaw couldn't gather Duvall's hard grounder that went for an infield hit.

Ryan Braun homered for Milwaukee (41-39) in his second consecutive start since coming off the disabled list.

Rookie right-hander Luis Castillo made his second career start for Cincinnati and allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts.

"His stuff was electric," Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart said. "He's working on running the ball into righties. It's going to open up so much more."

Castillo was in line for his first major league win until Shaw tied the score 3-3 with a solo homer off Tony Cingrani with two outs in the eighth.

The loss was costly for Milwaukee, as right-hander Chase Anderson left the game with a strained left oblique after only one inning. The injury occurred while he was batting. Coming into Wednesday, Anderson was 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA in his previous 27 starts dating to last July.

"Anytime you lose one of your five starters, it's a big blow," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We're probably going to lose him for a pretty good bit of time here. The guy's pitching very, very well, and we'll have to cover in his absence. It's going to be difficult."

Duvall threw out Hernan Perez trying for a double in the sixth, and the tying run was left stranded at third. It was Duvall's sixth outfield assist this season, tying him with Hamilton for the National League lead.

Milwaukee then had runners on first and third with one out in the ninth. Raisel Iglesias struck out Jesus Aguilar, and Orlando Arcia was caught stealing to complete a game-ending double play. Iglesias earned his 14th save.

Arcia was supposed to stop, allowing Jonathan Villar to score the tying run from third, but Gennett applied the tag quickly.

"Yeah, that was the play, Orlando's got to stop," Counsell said. "For me, it was going to work, and Orlando didn't stop in time and they got a tag."

Drew Storen (2-2) got the win after striking out the only batter he faced. Corey Knebel (0-1) took the loss, walking three and allowing one run in his lone inning.

After a quick 1-2-3 first inning, Castillo allowed a single and a walk to begin the second. However, Schebler made one of the finest catches of the season when he robbed Vogt of a three-run homer in the second with an over-the-head leaping grab above the right field wall. It resulted in a sacrifice fly as Shaw jogged home with the game's first run while the crowd roared for Schebler.

Two batters later, Anderson struck out swinging and appeared to grab his left side.

"I swung and it literally feels like somebody stabbed me in the left side," Anderson said. "Not a good feeling. One of those injuries where you can't really pinpoint a time. It could be a month, it could be two months, hopefully nothing longer than that."

Anderson was replaced by Paolo Espino, who allowed a solo homer by Duvall leading off the second and a two-run shot by Gennett in the third that put the Reds ahead 3-2.

Anderson needed just eight pitches to get through the first inning, retiring the Reds in order with one strikeout. But that was all for him.

Espino settled down to retire the Reds in order in the fourth. He pitched three innings, allowing three runs and two hits with 55 pitches.

NOTES: Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury. Finnegan had been on the DL since April 16 only to return Monday before leaving in the fourth inning with another injury. ... Reds RHP Austin Brice was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to take Finnegan's spot on the roster. ... Brewers C Stephen Vogt made his first start since being claimed off waivers from the Oakland A's on Sunday. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI. ... Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun has 23 career homers at Great American Ball Park, tying Lance Berkman for the most by a visiting player there. ... Brewers RHP Corey Knebel has at least one strikeout in 39 straight games to tie Bruce Sutter's major league record set in 1979.