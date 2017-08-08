Preview: Brewers at Twins

Minnesota Twins standout Miguel Sano hopes to return to the lineup Tuesday after a three-game absence when his club hosts the Milwaukee Brewers in the second contest of their four-game series. The All-Star third baseman has been sidelined with a bruised left hand since being hit by a pitch Friday but resumed taking batting practice Monday.

The Twins posted a 5-4 victory without Sano and the 25-homer slugger is optimistic after an MRI exam and CT scan ruled out a broken bone. “It’s encouraging,” manager Paul Molitor, also feeling relieved, told reporters. “If you get hit multiple times in the same area of your hand, it has the chance to linger a bit. I think the peace of mind of having multiple tests was a good thing for him. It’s about how much he can test it without risking more damage.” While Minnesota sits 2 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays for the American League’s second wild-card spot, the Brewers fell 1 1/2 games behind Chicago in the National League Central after the Cubs won in San Francisco 5-3 on Monday night. Milwaukee left fielder Ryan Braun is homerless in his last 12 contests, but had three hits Monday and is 5-for-8 over the last two games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (5-5, 3.68 ERA) vs. Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (4-5, 4.30)

Garza defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in his last turn when he gave up one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his past five outings, sporting a 2.00 ERA during the stretch. Garza is 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA in five career starts against Minnesota, including a win in his lone start at Target Field when he gave up one runs and six hits over seven innings June 6, 2015.

Mejia lost to the Texas Rangers in his last outing as he allowed four runs and seven hits over four innings. The 24-year-old is winless over his last five turns - the stretch includes two setbacks - despite giving up only four total runs in three no-decisions. Mejia, who is making his first career start versus the Brewers, is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA in 11 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Keon Broxton ended a 16-game homerless drought by hitting his 15th of the season Monday.

2. Minnesota SS Jorge Polanco was a career-best 4-for-4 with two RBIs on Monday to stretch his hitting streak to five games.

3. Milwaukee RF Domingo Santana (wrist) played one day after being hit by a pitch and went 0-for-4 with a run scored.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Twins 3