Twins top Brewers with second straight comeback

MINNEAPOLIS -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell shifted his infield as he has done in many other situations. The runner on third wasn't going to matter to Counsell if reliever Oliver Drake got the batter out.

Minnesota Twins baserunner Eddie Rosario had free reign at third base, unchecked by any defender, so he bounced up and down the line trying to distract Drake.

Score one for Rosario and the Twins.

Rosario scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Drake balked, and Minnesota went on for a 5-4 win against Milwaukee to begin the four-game, home-and-home series between border rivals.

"I was trying to have fun but at the same time play hard," Rosario said through a translator. "If you're going to leave me that much room to run, I'm going to take it."

Jorge Polanco had four hits as the Twins pulled off another comeback. Minnesota recovered from a 3-0 deficit a night after coming back from trailing by five runs in the first inning of a 6-5 win against the Texas Rangers.

In the seventh inning Monday, Rosario doubled over Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana's head to tie the game and provided the winning margin after Drake's balk.

"It's something that we try to teach," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "How much you can gamble or how much you can try to distract the pitcher depends on how much space you have. You put a lot of pressure on the guy even though he's out of the stretch when you're dangling 50, 60 feet down the line."

Drake (3-4) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

"It's one of those things I got to compose out there and be able to step off," Drake said. "He was jumping around the play before. Right there, it's huge if I can just make one pitch after that and get that guy out at the plate then it's a tie game and it's a completely different story. Balking in the winning run sucks."

Counsell kept his infield shifted to the right side for the lefty-hitting Jason Castro. With no defender near third base, Rosario extended his lead and faked going home, causing movement from Drake that led to plate umpire Bill Welke calling the balk.

Counsell argued with Welke, believing Drake didn't make a balk move.

"We shift quite a bit," Counsell said. "We've played in that spot. The runner's going to play around there. He's not going anywhere, and if anything, we could have had a conversation with Oliver about it. But credit to them for bouncing around, but that's the way it goes."

Minnesota reliever Buddy Boshers (1-0) retired the only batter he faced, getting Travis Shaw to bounce out with a runner on in the seventh. All-Star right-hander Ervin Santana started for the Twins and yielded four runs -- two earned -- in six innings.

Matt Belisle recorded his second consecutive save, and second of the season, as Minnesota's new closer. The Twins managed the win despite committing three errors, hitting 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 men on base.

"It was just one of those games where we had to stick with it," Molitor said. "We had to mix and match a little bit through the latter stages, but everyone did their job and we were able to take the first game of the four-game set."

Keon Broxton homered and drove in two runs for Milwaukee, which allowed more than two runs for the first time in five games.

Broxton's solo homer started the scoring in the third inning.

Minnesota gave the Brewers two more runs in that inning. Santana was hit by a pitch and Ryan Braun reached on an error. Shaw's single plated Santana, and Braun came around to score after center fielder Byron Buxton overran the ball for another error.

"I don't think we put together a big offensive night, necessarily," Counsell said. "We got some breaks to score those runs. It's a two-out error that gets us three unearned runs. But it was nice to take advantage of it, certainly. We swung the bats pretty good tonight."

NOTES: Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano was out of the lineup for the third straight day as he deals with a left hand contusion. Sano underwent an MRI and CT scan on Monday, and the tests didn't show any additional damage after X-rays on Friday showed no broken bones from being hit in the hand by a pitch. ... Milwaukee RF Domingo Santana was back in the lineup a night after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist. Santana was then hit again in the third inning by a pitch from Twins RHP Ervin Santana. ... Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier was back in the lineup after being pulled from the Sunday game because of an illness. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun had three hits and is now batting .333 in 50 career games against Minnesota. He owns an 11-game hitting streak against the Twins.