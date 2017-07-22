Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ six-game winning streak came crashing down in epic fashion, but the defending World Series champions will try to start a new run when they host the St. Louis Cardinals for the second of a three-game series Saturday. The Cubs didn’t lose any ground in the tightening National League Central race and remain one game behind Milwaukee, while the Cardinals closed within 3 1/2 of the Brewers.

The Cardinals scored nine runs with no outs in the eighth inning Friday to rally for an 11-4 win and snap the Cubs’ streak. It was a rare meltdown for Chicago’s bullpen, as the Cubs dropped to 43-3 when leading after seven innings. "You can't open another can of pitchers," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. "When you get behind like that, there's tomorrow to be concerned with and also Sunday." Chicago looks to left-hander Jon Lester for a deep outing Saturday to preserve that bullpen, which needed three pitchers in the eighth inning alone.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (11-5, 5.08 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (6-6, 4.07)

Wainwright has won his last four starts and owns three quality starts in his last five outings. The 35-year-old beat the New York Mets last time out, allowing three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 innings. Wainwright is 14-9 with a 4.09 ERA in 42 games (33 starts) against the Cubs and has split a pair of decisions against them this season.

After allowing 10 runs (four earned) and failing to get out of the first inning in his final start before the All-Star break, Lester threw a gem to start the second half. The 33-year-old held Atlanta to one run and three hits over seven innings on Monday to snap a two-start losing streak. Lester is 3-4 with a 2.37 ERA in 12 starts against the Cardinals but is winless in three meetings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have allowed seven or more runs in an inning in three of their last five home games, including two straight.

2. St. Louis OF Randal Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a home run in his return from the disabled list Friday and is 9-for-23 with two doubles and three homers against the Cubs this season.

3. Cubs C Willson Contreras is batting .364 with four doubles, five home runs, and 12 RBIs in 14 games this month.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Cardinals 4