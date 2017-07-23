Bryant keys Cubs' rally against Cardinals

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant made a swift return from a finger injury.

Then he quickly made an impact.

Bryant tied it with a broken-bat RBI single before scoring the go-ahead run on Anthony Rizzo's RBI double in the eighth inning as the Cubs rallied for a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Bryant returned to the Cubs' lineup after missing Friday's game with a sprained left pinkie finger. He was injured on a headfirst slide on Wednesday.

"KB, being able to play was the difference in today's game," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "The combination of the hit and his speed. I don't think anybody else scores on that.

"You can't underestimate the importance of one person in the lineup."

A day after the Cardinals rallied in the eighth inning to beat the Cubs, Chicago scored three runs in the eighth to come back, including Ben Zobrist's RBI double.

Paul DeJong and Randal Grichuk hit back-to-back home runs off Jon Lester (7-6) in the eighth inning to put the Cardinals ahead. DeJong smacked a two-out solo shot to left field for his 11th of the season before Grichuk connected on his 11th.

"He was hitting spots all game, in and out, didn't give me much to hit," DeJong said of Lester. "(He) finally hung a breaking ball in my third at-bat. Happened to get it out in Wrigley. Kind of flicked it. He was good all day, we just had to battle."

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright threw seven scoreless innings before being charged with two runs in the eighth. He gave up four hits and no walks and struck out three in 7 2/3 innings.

"It was a great duel," Wainwright said about pitching against Lester. "I love being a part of something like that. I love matching up against great quality pitchers like him."

Wade Davis allowed two walks in the ninth before striking out Yadier Molina for his 19th save.

Matt Bowman (2-4) took the loss, as the teams have split the first two games of their three-game series. The Cardinals' bullpen has blown 14 saves this season.

Lester struck out 10, matching a season high, and allowed three hits and no walks in eight innings.

"To come back there at the end was big for us, especially coming out of the (All-Star) break playing so well," said Lester, who wore initials for "Play Like a Champion Today" on his hat to honor his uncle, a University of Notre Dame fan who died Friday.

Wainwright broke up Lester's perfect game with a single to left field with two outs in the sixth. Lester got Matt Carpenter to ground out to end the inning.

After allowing a Bryant single in the first inning and a Jason Heyward triple in the second, Wainwright retired 15 straight batters before third baseman Jedd Gyorko committed a fielding error in the eighth.

"He was fantastic, one of his best starts we've seen," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Wainwright. "It's shame we weren't able to finish it out."

Lester hit Molina with a pitch to begin the eighth but got a double play before allowing the two home runs. He has given up 17 home runs this season after allowing 21 in 2016.

Bryant singled in his first at-bat since returning from a finger injury.

"Our trainers are awesome," Bryant said. "Luckily, I haven't been in there too much in my career. They've done a really good job making me feel good really quick."

The Cubs had won a season-high six straight before the Cardinals took Friday's series opener 11-4.

NOTES: The Cubs recalled RHP Felix Pena from Triple-A Iowa and optioned INF Tommy La Stella to Triple-A Iowa. Pena joins the Cubs for the fourth time this season and gives the team 13 pitchers. He is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 relief outings. La Stella is hitting .298. ... The Cubs' rotation for their upcoming series against the Chicago White Sox will be RHP Kyle Hendricks on Monday, RHP John Lackey on Tuesday, RHP Jake Arrieta on Wednesday and LHP Jon Lester on Thursday. Hendricks (right hand tendinitis) has been on the disabled list since June 5. ... Cubs LHP Mike Montgomery will be available out of the bullpen. ... C Yadier Molina was back in the Cardinals' lineup after he was a late scratch Friday because of discomfort in his right ankle. ... Cardinals OF Jose Martinez was doing OK after a foul ball struck him near the temple during Friday's game while he was in the dugout, manager Mike Matheny said. Martinez underwent concussion tests.