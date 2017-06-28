Preview: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reached 50 wins at the fastest rate in franchise history and look to add to the total when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Arizona rallied from a three-run deficit to post a 6-5, 10-inning victory on Tuesday in the opener of the three-game series to post its 50th win in just its 78th game.

The Diamondbacks have won four straight and 13 of their last 15 as they sit 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. A run-scoring single by Chris Herrmann plated the decisive run on Tuesday as Arizona recorded its major league-best 28th comeback victory of the campaign and improved to 30-10 at home. St. Louis has dropped nine of its last 14 games and is just 15-21 on the road. Yadier Molina is 17-for-54 with three homers during his 13-game hitting streak.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (7-5, 5.35 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (3-1, 2.53)

Wainwright settled for a no-decision against Pittsburgh in his last turn after giving up two runs - one earned - and two hits over seven innings. He was rocked for nine runs in two of his previous three outings - working just 1 2/3 frames against Baltimore and 3 2/3 versus Cincinnati. The 35-year-old Wainwright is 7-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 13 career appearances (10 starts) against the Diamondbacks and has served up two homers to Paul Goldschmidt (4-for-11).

Godley hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his nine starts, and Arizona has won each of his last five turns. The 27-year-old has given up just 11 hits in 19 1/3 innings over his last three outings and is limiting opposing batters to a .202 average. Godley is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in four home starts this season while holding hitters to a .134 average.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have won 15 of their last 17 games at Chase Field.

2. St. Louis 3B Jedd Gyorko has registered six RBIs over his last three contests and 15 overall this month.

3. Arizona SS Nick Ahmed (hand) departed Tuesday's game after being hit by a pitch and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Cardinals 6