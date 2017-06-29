Preview: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks seek to bounce back from a rare defeat when they conclude their three-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. St. Louis posted a 4-3 victory on Wednesday to gain a split of the first two games while the setback was just the fourth in the last 20 games for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona remained 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West despite a loss that was just its third in the last 18 home contests. Diamondbacks star Paul Goldschmidt has struck out four times during eight hitless at-bats in the series but is enjoying a big June, as he is batting .368 with six homers and 26 RBIs. Jedd Gyorko drove in two runs in Wednesday's victory and has collected eight RBIs over his last four games while reaching base seven times (four hits, three walks). Yadier Molina contributed a two-run single for the Cardinals and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (5-5, 3.86 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (6-7, 4.89)

Lynn's solid season has been dismantled with back-to-back poor outings against Baltimore and Pittsburgh, as he gave up seven runs in each defeat and served up a total of six homers. The 30-year-old allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his first 13 starts before the troubles, and his .211 batting average against is fifth-best in the NL. Lynn is 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against the Diamondbacks and has experienced difficulties with David Peralta (5-for-7, one homer).

Corbin lost to Philadelphia in his last turn despite giving up one run and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old has fared well at home, going 5-2 with a 3.19 ERA compared to a 1-5 mark and 7.84 ERA in six road starts. Corbin is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in three career turns against the Cardinals and has struggled to retire Stephen Piscotty (4-for-7).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb, who is 4-for-8 in the series, has hit just one homer over his last 16 games.

2. The Cardinals optioned SS Aledmys Diaz (a 2016 All-Star) to Triple-A Memphis and recalled INF Alex Mejia from the same club.

3. Arizona SS Nick Ahmed (fractured right hand) will miss six-plus weeks after undergoing surgery Wednesday, and the club recalled INF Ketel Marte from Triple-A Reno to fill his roster spot.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Cardinals 7