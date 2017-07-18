Preview: Cardinals at Mets

The St. Louis Cardinals are attempting to climb back into the National League Central race at the expense of the New York Mets. Winners of four of their last six contests, the visiting Cardinals vie for their fourth straight victory over the Mets on Tuesday when they play the second outing of a four-game series at Citi Field.

Tommy Pham belted a three-run homer to highlight a six-run sixth inning in Monday's 6-3 series-opening win to improve to 11-for-21 with two homers, six RBIs and six runs scored in his last six games. The 29-year-old is 6-for-10 with two homers and five RBIs and four runs scored versus the Mets this season. New York's Lucas Duda pushed his hitting streak to four games with his second homer in as many days, providing a spark after a disastrous 0-for-9 effort in the teams' previous series at Busch Stadium. Jose Reyes has recorded three multi-hit performances versus St. Louis this season and six in his last nine games overall.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (6-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. Mets RH Rafael Montero (1-5, 5.77)

Wacha won his third straight start on July 6 after allowing two runs on six hits while striking out a season high-tying nine in 5 2/3 innings of a 4-3 victory over Miami. The 26-year-old has permitted three runs on 15 hits with 23 strikeouts during his winning streak (3-0, 1.53 ERA), and has kept the ball in the park in four straight starts. Jay Bruce carries an eight-game hitting streak into a tilt with Wacha, against whom he is 1-for-24 with 11 strikeouts.

Montero is slated to make his fifth start of the season on Tuesday after surrendering one run in two-thirds of an inning of relief against St. Louis in his last outing. The 26-year-old Dominican has struggled mightily with his control, issuing 5 1/2 walks per nine innings. Montero has limited experience versus the Cardinals, although Dexter Fowler is 2-for-4 while Paul DeJong had an RBI double in his lone encounter.

WALK-OFFS

1. DeJong has launched four homers in as many games this season versus New York.

2. Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes is 1-for-17 in four games versus the Cardinals in 2017.

3. St. Louis 1B Matt Carpenter is 10-for-26 during his seven-game hitting streak and has reached base in 20 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Mets 3