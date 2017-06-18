Preview: Cardinals at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles apparently got sick of being pounded on and decided to turn the tables. The Orioles will try to get just enough from their pitching staff to support the offense and earn an interleague series win when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set.

Baltimore's staff allowed an average of 9.1 runs during a stretch of eight losses in nine games that included an 11-2 setback in the series opener on Friday. The Orioles' offense was dealing with its own problems before Saturday, when the team launched five home runs among 15 hits in a 15-7 drubbing that included four innings in which the lineup scored multiple runs. "It's a good pitcher, good pitching staff, and just grouped together a lot of good at-bats," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter told reporters of the Cardinals. "I think they know in the American League, and in the major leagues, period, you never know how much is going to be enough. You better make hay while you can." St. Louis got just 1 2/3 innings out of starter Adam Wainwright on Saturday and will try to get some length on Sunday from Lance Lynn, who opposes Baltimore's Ubaldo Jimenez.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MASN 2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (5-3, 2.69 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2, 6.71)

Lynn snapped a six-start winless streak on Tuesday, when he scattered three hits across five scoreless innings while striking out eight and issuing four walks. The 30-year-old has failed to complete six frames in any of his last four turns but is limiting opponents to a .189 batting average. Lynn is 1-0 in two career appearances against Baltimore and 5-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 20 career interleague games (17 starts).

Jimenez is getting another chance in the rotation after posting a 4.32 ERA in five long relief appearances. The 33-year-old Dominican owns a 7.71 ERA in eight starts, during which he issued 22 walks and served up 11 home runs in 39 2/3 innings. Jimenez is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three games (two starts) versus NL opponents this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 3B Manny Machado snapped a string of eight straight games without an extra-base hit by recording a homer and a double on Saturday.

2. St. Louis CF Dexter Fowler is 6-for-12 with three home runs and seven RBIs in his last three contests.

3. Baltimore LF Trey Mancini has hit safely in each of his last eight games and registered multiple hits in three of the last four.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Orioles 3