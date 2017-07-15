Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in a sort of purgatory as the non-waiver trading deadline approaches. The final two contests of their three-game series in Pittsburgh this weekend could help determine whether they buy or sell.

Josh Bell’s three-run blast in the ninth inning lifted the Pirates to a 5-2 win in Friday’s series opener, giving Pittsburgh its National League-best third walk-off home run of the season and keeping the Pirates close enough to the fray to consider themselves contenders. Pittsburgh (43-47) has won 17 of its last 29 to get within four games of .500 and is seven games behind National League Central leader Milwaukee with star outfielder Starling Marte due back from suspension Tuesday. The Cardinals (43-46) are in a similar spot, having underachieved in the first half but sitting only 6 1/2 games back. St. Louis may have to reassess its situation following a 10-game road trip that began Friday with the team’s seventh loss when tied entering the ninth inning.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ATT Sportsnet-Pittsburgh

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (7-6, 3.61 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (5-2, 2.73)

Lynn allowed seven runs in back-to-back starts in June, including one against the Pirates on June 24, but has been much better in his last three outings. The 30-year-old tossed seven scoreless frames in his final start before the All-Star break, holding the New York Mets to three hits en route to a 6-0 victory. Lynn is 6-6 with a 4.76 ERA in 21 games (19 starts) against the Pirates and has split two meetings this season.

Taillon missed his last start because of food poisoning, so he is set for his first turn since July 4 at Philadelphia. The 25-year-old has recorded consecutive scoreless outings - both wins - and has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. Taillon is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals, including a no-decision in a quality start June 23 at St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis rookie 2B/SS Paul DeJong is 13-for-23 with three homers during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Bell is 11-for-26 during a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 contests.

3. Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty left Friday’s game with a right groin strain.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Cardinals 4