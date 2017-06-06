OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to High-A Palm Beach last week to take some of the pressure off so Grichuk could refine his swing. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Monday that Grichuk could be headed to Triple-A soon. He was hitting just .222 when he was demoted and went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in his first game with Palm Beach.

2B Kolten Wong will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Class A Peoria on Tuesday. Wong has been on the disabled list since May 27 with a left elbow strain. The earliest he could return is Friday, Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Monday.

RHP Carlos Martinez retired 14 straight batters in one stretch during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. But, he allowed two runs on three hits in the seventh inning. "He was as dominant as you can be," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "It snowballed in a hurry."

RHP Adam Wainwright typically struggles a bit in April and May, but he is beginning to hit his stride now. Heading into his start at Cincinnati on Tuesday, Wainwright has allowed just one earned run in his previous four outings. "He's got a lot of confidence in his fastball and that's making everything else better," said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. "He's making creative pitches. I think early on he was fighting to make a good pitch and make it good enough."