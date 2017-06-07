FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 8, 2017 / 2:35 AM / 2 months ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Paul DeJong started at shortstop on Tuesday night in Cincinnati in an effort to spell Aledmys Diaz and get him some regular at-bats. He went 0-for-3. "Paul's here. He needs to play," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "He's getting great at-bats, everything we see is great. ... While Paul's here as long as he is, we'll try to figure out how to keep his bat going." DeJong is batting .265 with a homer and two doubles in 10 games.

2B Kolten Wong (strained left elbow) began a rehab assignment with Class A Peoria on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He is expected to be with Peoria at least three days.

SS Aledmys Diaz was given a day off Tuesday night in Cincinnati. He is batting .257 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs in 52 games. Paul DeJong started at shortstop and went 0-for-3. "We always keep track of players and which ones have been pushing hard and can use a day, and Diaz is on the list," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

RHP Adam Wainwright entered Tuesday's game with a scoreless streak of 16 1/3 innings, but that was snapped in a big way. He allowed a career-high nine earned runs in a 13-1 loss at Cincinnati. Most of the damage was done by LF Scooter Gennett, who had a historic four-homer night, including a grand slam and an RBI single off Wainwright. "He just didn't have the location," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Wainwright. "A lot of them were near-misses, a lot of close calls."

RHP John Gant made his Cardinals debut Tuesday night, allowing two runs on three hits, including two home runs by Scooter Gennett in a 13-1 loss at Cincinnati. He was recalled last Wednesday from Triple-A Memphis.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.