SS Paul DeJong started at shortstop on Tuesday night in Cincinnati in an effort to spell Aledmys Diaz and get him some regular at-bats. He went 0-for-3. "Paul's here. He needs to play," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "He's getting great at-bats, everything we see is great. ... While Paul's here as long as he is, we'll try to figure out how to keep his bat going." DeJong is batting .265 with a homer and two doubles in 10 games.

2B Kolten Wong (strained left elbow) began a rehab assignment with Class A Peoria on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He is expected to be with Peoria at least three days.

RHP Adam Wainwright entered Tuesday's game with a scoreless streak of 16 1/3 innings, but that was snapped in a big way. He allowed a career-high nine earned runs in a 13-1 loss at Cincinnati. Most of the damage was done by LF Scooter Gennett, who had a historic four-homer night, including a grand slam and an RBI single off Wainwright. "He just didn't have the location," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Wainwright. "A lot of them were near-misses, a lot of close calls."

RHP John Gant made his Cardinals debut Tuesday night, allowing two runs on three hits, including two home runs by Scooter Gennett. He was recalled last Wednesday from Triple-A Memphis.