2 months ago
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 8, 2017 / 7:26 PM / 2 months ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Lance Lynn didn't allow a hit until Joey Votto's infield single with one out in the fourth inning on Wednesday night. Lynn gave up a solo homer to Scott Schebler in the fifth, one of only three hits he allowed over five innings. He exited after only 78 pitches with the Cardinals looking for more offense in the latter innings. "We'd probably get one more inning (from him)," manager Mike Matheny said. "We're trying to get a little more room. We've been having trouble scoring runs. Need to try to take a chance."

1B Matt Carpenter made his season debut in the leadoff spot to help spark the Cardinals' offense. In 2,205 previous appearances in the leadoff spot, Carpenter had slashed .295/.387/.485. He went 1-for-4 with a homer and walk Wednesday.

RHP John Gant was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, the day after giving up two of Scooter Gennett's four home runs for Cincinnati on Tuesday, his first appearance for the Cardinals since being recalled May 31.

INF/OF Chad Huffman had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Huffman, 32, spent two seasons in Japan before signing a minor league deal with the Cardinals in November. He batted .292 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 43 games in Triple-A, including a .317 average in May.

