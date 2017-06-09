RHP Mike Leake allowed seven hits and a walk through four innings Thursday afternoon but didn't allow a run. He worked through a bases-loaded no-outs jam in the fourth, but his luck ran out in the fifth when he gave up three runs. Leake remained winless against the Reds, his former club, in seven starts. "I thought I had pretty decent stuff," Leake said. "They were putting the ball in play, finding some holes here and there. Being able to make a pitch when I needed to was big today."

1B Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Thursday, his 11th of the season. It's the first time he homered in consecutive games since May 5 and 7. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. "He looked good," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "I'd love to see him, see all of them get locked in, and he will. Just hope that is kind of the beginning of seeing a whole group of guys get into that same mentality."

2B Kolten Wong expected to be back in the lineup for Class A Peoria on Thursday after he left Wednesday's game after one at-bat with soreness in his right forearm, unrelated to the left elbow strain which has kept him on the disabled list since May 28.

CF Dexter Fowler batted second Thursday, snapping a streak of 240 consecutive starts as a leadoff hitter. The last time he didn't bat leadoff was July 6, 2015. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.