2B Kolten Wong (elbow) was activated off the 10-day DL on Friday and was placed in the lineup, batting seventh and going 1-for-2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Wong homered Thursday in a rehab game at Class A Peoria. In 37 games before going on the DL late last month, Wong was batting .278 with a homer and 16 RBIs, but he has also struggled defensively and made critical errors on the bases.

RHP Michael Wacha finally lasted past the fifth inning in a start for the first time since May 19 and was rewarded with his first win since April 19. Wacha allowed five hits and two runs in six innings, giving up two walks and striking out two. While he attracted just eight swings and misses in 87 pitches, a low number for a pitcher with strikeout stuff, he did retire seven of the last eight batters he faced.

RHP Carlos Martinez takes the ball Saturday for the middle game of a three-game set with Philadelphia. Martinez unraveled in the seventh inning of a 4-2 loss Monday night in Cincinnati, allowing all four runs after cruising through six shutout innings and taking a 2-0 lead to the seventh. He's 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in five career outings, two of them starts, against the Phillies.

C Yadier Molina (lower back stiffness) was scratched from the lineup less than 90 minutes before first pitch and replaced by Eric Fryer on Friday night. Molina played Thursday in Cincinnati after getting a maintenance day Wednesday, going 2-for-4. It was just the eighth time in 59 games this year that Molina wasn't able to answer the bell. His status for Saturday wasn't known.

INF Jhonny Peralta was designated for assignment Friday upon the activation of 2B Kolten Wong, probably ending his career with the club. Peralta, signed to a four-year, $52 million deal after the 2013 season, was hitting .204 in 54 at-bats this year with no RBI. The 2015 National League All-Star shortstop was hampered by injuries last year and struggled to adapt to moving to 3B with the emergence of Aledmys Diaz.