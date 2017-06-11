1B Matt Carpenter has struggled overall this year but remains a lock to produce with the bases loaded. Carpenter's two-run double with the sacks filled in the seventh inning Saturday extended his career numbers in that spot to 20-for-34, a .588 average, with 60 RBIs. In four games since returning to the leadoff spot, Carpenter is 6-for-16 with two homers and five RBIs.

RHP Carlos Martinez had it all working Saturday -- velocity, command and poise -- and was rewarded with the first shutout and complete game of his career. Martinez whiffed 11 in his four-hitter over Philadelphia, walking only one and going to three balls on just two of the 32 hitters he faced. It didn't hurt that he got some run support for a change; St. Louis scored only 25 runs in his first 12 starts.

C Yadier Molina (lower back stiffness) was scratched for the second straight game and replaced by Eric Fryer. Molina hasn't played since Thursday in Cincinnati, going 2-for-4, and hasn't started in three of the last four games after answering the bell for 50 of the first 57. Molina's status for the series finale Sunday wasn't immediately known after Saturday's game.

RHP Adam Wainwright tries to bounce back from a rough start when he takes the mound Sunday to face Philadelphia. Wainwright was lit up for nine runs, seven hits and three walks Tuesday night in a 13-1 loss at Cincinnati, blowing his ERA up to 4.82. But he has experienced success in his career against the Phillies, going 6-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 15 appearances, 13 of them starts.

C Eric Fryer caught a flawless game in place of Yadier Molina on Saturday and also contributed offensively with an RBI single that capped a four-run fourth inning. RHP Carlos Martinez paid Fryer a compliment after the game, saying that throwing to him is like throwing to Molina. Fryer started his first back-to-back games as a member of the Cardinals due to Molina's back injury.