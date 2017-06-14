OF Scott Hurst was drafted with the 94th overall pick in the third round Tuesday, making him St. Louis' first overall selection. A junior at Cal State-Fullerton, Hurst batted .328 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs after battling injuries during his first two seasons with the Titans. The Cardinals forfeited first- and second-round picks due to the Dexter Fowler signing and the "Hackgate" scandal.

RHP Mike Leake gets the ball Wednesday night when St. Louis continues its four-game series with Milwaukee in Busch Stadium. Leake is coming off a 5-2 loss Thursday in Cincinnati, where he gave up 10 hits and three runs over five innings in falling to 0-4 against his former team the last two years. Leake has a win over the Brewers this season and is 5-4 against them with a 4.21 ERA in his career.

RHP Lance Lynn worked in and out of trouble during the last three innings of his five-inning outing Tuesday, ending up with his fifth win. Lynn allowed three hits and no runs, walking four and striking out eight. Lynn did his best work in the fifth, extricating himself from a bases-loaded spot with one out as he got consecutive flyouts. His next start comes Sunday in Baltimore.

LHP Marco Gonzales struggled with his second pass through the Milwaukee order Tuesday night and left after 3 1/3 innings. Gonzales gave up six hits and five runs, walking none and fanning two. He got behind four hitters 2-0 in the inning and the result of those at-bats went homer, homer, triple, double. But he was taken off the hook by a St. Louis rally that tied the game at 5-5.