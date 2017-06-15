RHP Mike Leake was again victimized by the home run ball and a big inning in his fourth straight loss Wednesday night. Leake gave up a two-run shot to Eric Thames in the first, the ninth homer he's yielded since the calendar flipped to May, and allowed a four-run second inning. While Leake worked four scoreless innings after the second, putting his team in a 6-0 hole proved to be costly.

1B Matt Carpenter stretched his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI double in the second and added a single in the ninth, finishing the game 2-for-3 and reaching base four times. Carpenter is 13-for-31 during his streak and has extra-base hits in seven of them. What's more, Carpenter has doubled in the last five games, tying his career high.

2B Kolten Wong (right forearm tightness) left Wednesday night's game before the start of the sixth inning. Manager Mike Matheny said Wong injured himself on a checked swing that kept him from being able to throw the ball. Wong, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI double, just got off the 10-day disabled list last week with an elbow injury. His status for Thursday night's series finale wasn't immediately known after the game.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the start Thursday night as St. Louis finishes its series and homestand against Milwaukee. Wacha ended the team's seven-game losing streak Friday night with six solid innings in a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia, allowing five hits and two runs with two walks and two strikeouts. In his career against the Brewers, Wacha is 4-0 in eight games with a 4.38 ERA over 39 innings.

LHP Marco Gonzales was optioned back to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after starting the nightcap of Tuesday night's doubleheader as the Cardinals' 26th man. Gonzales allowed six hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings, fanning two. When he returns to St. Louis later this year, it could be as a reliever, as the team is still trying to figure out its bullpen and Gonzales could offer another lefty option.