RHP John Brebbia may have pushed his way into more high-leverage situations in the bullpen by cleaning up Michael Wacha's mess in the fifth, allowing only one run to score from a bases-loaded, no-out jam. Brebbia also worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning and has permitted only two runs in his first 8 2/3 MLB innings. The former Yankee farmhand has displayed a nice sinker and poise in his brief big league exposure.

2B Paul DeJong was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday and placed into the lineup, batting eighth and going 1-for-4. DeJong had his first stint in the majors from May 28-June 11, homering on the first swing as a big leaguer in Colorado. In 12 games, he batting .244 with four RBI while doing a credible job defensively, although he has fanned 15 times with no walks in 45 at-bats.

2B Kolten Wong (right triceps strain) is back on the 10-day disabled list for the second time in less than a month. Wong injured himself in Wednesday night's 7-6 loss to Milwaukee on a checked swing and was unable to throw the ball with any zip when removed from the game before the sixth inning. Wong is batting .301 with a homer and 19 RBIs, and would rank 15th in the National League in average if he had enough at-bats to qualify.

RHP Michael Wacha failed to make it through the fifth inning for the fourth time in five starts and was no-decisioned. Wacha gave up seven hits and four runs in four-plus innings, issuing three walks and fanning five. The inability to finish off hitters was his big problem in this one as he threw 89 pitches to get only 12 outs. Wacha's next start is Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the call Friday night when St. Louis opens a six-game road trip with the first of a three-game series in Baltimore. Martinez is coming off the first complete game of his career, a 7-0 shutout Saturday over Philadelphia in which he yielded only four hits and fanned 11. Martinez has never faced the Orioles, but his 1.93 ERA in interleague play is the fifth-lowest in MLB history.