FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 18, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 2 months ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

1B Matt Carpenter got the nod as the DH and batted leadoff Saturday against the Orioles. Dexter Fowler served as the DH in the series opener but was back in center field. Carpenter went 0-for-3 in the leadoff spot, but reached base twice on a pair of walks. Fowler had a three-run homer.

RHP Michael Wacha was able to throw prior to Saturday's game in Baltimore. Wacha has been dealing with fatigue. "He was in doing his normal, two-day-after workout," Cardinals' manager Mike Matheny said. "Everything seemed to be going fine." Wacha has not gone past the fifth inning in four of his past five starts. Wacha is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 12 starts.

RHP Adam Wainwright struggled mightily against the Orioles on Saturday. Wainwright allowed nine runs in just 12/3 innings -- the shortest start of his 12-year career. He gave up seven hits with one walk and one strikeout. It was also the second time in Wainwright's past three starts where he allowed nine runs. "You face a good lineup, especially in a hitters ballpark and you throw it down the middle, they're going to hit it hard," Wainwright said. "They're going to hit it out. That's what happened."

RF Chad Huffman got the start Saturday against Orioles LHP Wade Miley. This enabled Stephen Piscotty to get a normal day off. "We got a lefty on the mound and I wanted to give (Huffman) a chance," Cardinals' manager Mike Matheny said. Huffman went 1 for 4 with a run.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.