1B Matt Carpenter got the nod as the DH and batted leadoff Saturday against the Orioles. Dexter Fowler served as the DH in the series opener but was back in center field. Carpenter went 0-for-3 in the leadoff spot, but reached base twice on a pair of walks. Fowler had a three-run homer.

RHP Michael Wacha was able to throw prior to Saturday's game in Baltimore. Wacha has been dealing with fatigue. "He was in doing his normal, two-day-after workout," Cardinals' manager Mike Matheny said. "Everything seemed to be going fine." Wacha has not gone past the fifth inning in four of his past five starts. Wacha is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 12 starts.

RHP Adam Wainwright struggled mightily against the Orioles on Saturday. Wainwright allowed nine runs in just 12/3 innings -- the shortest start of his 12-year career. He gave up seven hits with one walk and one strikeout. It was also the second time in Wainwright's past three starts where he allowed nine runs. "You face a good lineup, especially in a hitters ballpark and you throw it down the middle, they're going to hit it hard," Wainwright said. "They're going to hit it out. That's what happened."

RF Chad Huffman got the start Saturday against Orioles LHP Wade Miley. This enabled Stephen Piscotty to get a normal day off. "We got a lefty on the mound and I wanted to give (Huffman) a chance," Cardinals' manager Mike Matheny said. Huffman went 1 for 4 with a run.