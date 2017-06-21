RHP Mike Leake shook off a string of four rough starts to put together a quality outing Tuesday night in Philadelphia, though he didn't receive a decision in a game his team eventually won 8-1 in 11 innings. Leake, who had been 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA in his four previous outings, threw six effective innings against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits. He finished strong after allowing back-to-back walks to open the fourth inning, retiring nine of the last 10 batters he faced.

1B Matt Carpenter drew threw more walks against the Phillies on Tuesday night, along with going 1-for-3 with a double in the Cardinals' 8-1 win in 11 innings. It's the sixth straight game in which Carpenter has drawn at least one base on balls, and the third in a row in which he's had multiple walks. He has 11 walks in that span. In 13 games batting leadoff since June 7, he has a .542 OBP.

RHP Michael Wacha, Wednesday's starter in Philadelphia, will be facing the Phillies for the second time this season and fifth time in his career. After holding Philadelphia to five hits and two runs in six innings to pick up a win June 9, Wacha is2-2 with a 4.38 ERA against the Phillies in his career. His last time out was less successful, giving up four earned runs on seven hits in four innings, although he avoided the decision in a 6-4 loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

C Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning Tuesday night, his ninth of the season, upping his RBI total to 27 with his only hit of the game. It's the third consecutive game in which Molina (.261) has homered, marking the fourth such time in his career that he's done so.