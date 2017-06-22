OF Tommy Pham had his second multi-homer game of the season Wednesday at Philadelphia. Pham got the Cardinals on the board in the fifth with a solo homer and tied the game in the ninth with his ninth homer of the season. Pham also went deep twice this season on May 7 against Atlanta.

UT Jose Martinez had his first career pinch-hit homer Wednesday night. Martinez saw only one pitch from Phillies RHP Joaquin Benoit, and he sent it over the right field wall. It was Martinez's fourth homer of 2017.

2B Greg Garcia made two errors Wednesday, doubling his season total to four in 32 games on the field. Garcia mishandled a Tommy Joseph grounder in the first inning and made a throwing error while trying to turn a double play in the fourth. The first miscue resulted in three unearned runs against RHP Michael Wacha.

C Yadier Molina's three-game homer streak came to an end Wednesday when he went 1-for-5 with an RBI. He was the third catcher in the majors to have a three-game homer streak this year, joining San Francisco's Buster Posey and San Diego's Austin Hedges.