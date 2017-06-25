RHP Mike Leake tries to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday night when he faces Pittsburgh in the series finale. Leake pitched well Tuesday night in a no-decision at Philadelphia, allowing only one run over six innings as St. Louis won 8-1 in 11 innings. Leake owns a 2-1 win earlier this year against the Pirates, improving his career record against them to 10-5 in 29 starts with a 3.29 ERA.

RHP Lance Lynn continues to have problems keeping the ball in the park, something that's never bothered him prior to this season. Lynn has allowed six in his last two starts, including two Saturday night, and has yielded a career-high 18 with just over half a season left. Lynn gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, fanning three and dropping to 5-5.

1B Matt Carpenter launched his first leadoff homer of the season in the first inning, enabling him to break out of a 1-for-19 skid. It was the 13th leadoff blast of his career and his 14th homer of the season, propelling him into the team lead. Carpenter is 12-of-37 in his career against Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole with four homers.

C Yadier Molina (knee) was scratched for the second straight game after being listed in the original lineup. Molina was absent Friday night as well because he took a foul tip off his knee during a 5-1 loss Thursday in Philadelphia. The absence of Molina comes at a bad time for the Cardinals as he presently has a 10-game hitting streak in which he's batting .293 with three homers.

CF Dexter Fowler (quad strain) returned to the lineup Saturday night after a two-game absence, batting second and going 0-for-4. Fowler was injured in the 10th inning of Wednesday night's 7-6 victory in Philadelphia, and didn't appear as a pinch hitter Friday night even though he was said to be available. He's 1-for-13 over his last three games.