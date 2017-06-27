FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 28, 2017 / 5:47 AM / in 2 months

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Mayers was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Memphis after Kevin Siegrist hit the 10-day DL. Mayers gives the team a second long man out of the bullpen and the flexibility to use LHP Tyler Lyons for high-leverage roles in short relief later in games. Mayers was 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA in 14 starts for Memphis, decent numbers in the hitter-friendly PCL.

1B Luke Voit made his first big league start Monday, batting sixth and going 1-for-4 with a double. Voit, who was tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with 23 doubles and also ranked fourth in OPS at .967 for Triple-A Memphis, debuted Sunday night as a pinch-hitter and was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. The debut had special meaning for Voit, a St. Louis native who went to the same high school as former NL MVP Ryan Howard.

1B Matt Carpenter got a rare day off Monday, representing just the eighth time in 75 games that he hasn't started. Carpenter is in a 3-for-26 skid that's dropped his average to .236, and with LHP Brandon Finnegan going for Cincinnati, manager Mike Matheny opted to give Carpenter a maintenance day. Carpenter should be back in the lineup Tuesday night at Arizona.

RHP Michael Wacha authored his best start in more than a month, working six solid innings and earning his fourth win of the year. Wacha allowed five hits and a run, walking one and whiffing five in an 88-pitch outing. The biggest difference between this one and recent games -- he failed to last past four innings in five of the last two starts -- is that Wacha maintained his mid-90s velocity and didn't have a sudden mid-game dip.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Tuesday night when St. Louis opens a three-game series in Arizona. Martinez pitched decently in a 5-1 loss Thursday at Philadelphia, but a pair of solo homers and an unearned run were too much to overcome in his six innings of work. He's 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA in seven career appearances against the Diamondbacks, winning both starts at Chase Field.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.