RHP Mike Mayers was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Memphis after Kevin Siegrist hit the 10-day DL. Mayers gives the team a second long man out of the bullpen and the flexibility to use LHP Tyler Lyons for high-leverage roles in short relief later in games. Mayers was 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA in 14 starts for Memphis, decent numbers in the hitter-friendly PCL.

1B Luke Voit made his first big league start Monday, batting sixth and going 1-for-4 with a double. Voit, who was tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with 23 doubles and also ranked fourth in OPS at .967 for Triple-A Memphis, debuted Sunday night as a pinch-hitter and was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. The debut had special meaning for Voit, a St. Louis native who went to the same high school as former NL MVP Ryan Howard.

1B Matt Carpenter got a rare day off Monday, representing just the eighth time in 75 games that he hasn't started. Carpenter is in a 3-for-26 skid that's dropped his average to .236, and with LHP Brandon Finnegan going for Cincinnati, manager Mike Matheny opted to give Carpenter a maintenance day. Carpenter should be back in the lineup Tuesday night at Arizona.

RHP Michael Wacha authored his best start in more than a month, working six solid innings and earning his fourth win of the year. Wacha allowed five hits and a run, walking one and whiffing five in an 88-pitch outing. The biggest difference between this one and recent games -- he failed to last past four innings in five of the last two starts -- is that Wacha maintained his mid-90s velocity and didn't have a sudden mid-game dip.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Tuesday night when St. Louis opens a three-game series in Arizona. Martinez pitched decently in a 5-1 loss Thursday at Philadelphia, but a pair of solo homers and an unearned run were too much to overcome in his six innings of work. He's 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA in seven career appearances against the Diamondbacks, winning both starts at Chase Field.