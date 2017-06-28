CF Tommy Pham extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single and finished 1-for-5 with a stolen base. He also made a leaping catch at the center field fence on Chris Iannette's long fly to save at least one run in the second inning Tuesday. "Intense player, talented guy," manager Mike Matheny said. "We're seeing a little bit of everything." Pham is 12-for-34 with three homers during the streak.

LF Randal Grichuk was 0-for-4 with an intentional walk ands was robbed of an extra-base hit on a diving catch by Arizona CF Gregor Blanco in the fourth inning. Recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Grichuk homered in his previous two games after hitting five homers in his last six games with Memphis before being recalled. "More so what I was working on was not thinking about things," Grichuk said. "Not thinking about my swing. Not thinking about what pitch is coming. Not thinking about who is throwing it."

SS Aledmys Diaz did not start before entering the game as a defensive replacement in the 10th inning. He entered the game in a 3-for-17 stretch, all the hits singles. Diaz did some work in the indoor cages Tuesday. "He's not seeing the ball," manager Mike Matheny said of Diaz's offensive struggles, "way before he's had a chance to have any kind of pitch recognition. Hitters go through that." Diaz is slashing .260./.293/.396 with seven homers. He hit. 300 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs as a rookie last season. Rookie Paul DeJong started at short.

RF Stephen Piscotty, 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base, has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. He has come on strong after missing three weeks in May due to a hamstring injury and a personal matter. "We're seeing some good adjustments that he's making," manager Mike Matheny said. "He's hitting the ball with a little more authority, and that is building up that confidence. That's the kind of hitter he should be. It's been a tough season. A lot going on." Piscotty is 10-for-33 with three doubles and two homers in his last 10 games.