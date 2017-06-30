SS Paul DeJong was 1-for-5 with a single Thursday and will be the everyday shortstop moving forward, manager Mike Matheny said, in the wake of SS Aledmys Diaz's option to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. "When we made a move to let Diaz get some work (in the minors), we're committed to having shortstop come in a play this for awhile," Matheny said. This is a good opportunity to keep Paul going in the direction he's is going." DeJong is hitting .278 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 26 games. "He's taught," Matheny said. "He's got that stick-his-nose-in-there mentality."

2B Alex Mejia was 0-for-2 in his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Mejia was hitting .253 with 27 RBIs and made the Texas League midseason all-star team in Memphis. "Everything is he's a really good defender," manager Mike Matheny said. "Excited to just watch him do his thing." Mejia was the Cardinals' fourth round pick in the 2012 draft out of the University of Arizona.

OF Randal Grichuk drove in five runs in his fifth game back from the minor leagues Thursday and hit his third homer since his return. It came with a message, after the Diamondbacks intentionally walked Matt Carpenter with a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning to put the go-ahead runs on base. "I would think every player, any time anybody gets intentionally walked to face you, you have got get pissed off and think that was a mistake and go up there with confidence and try to make them pay," Grichuk said. "It definitely shows there's not much respect. It feels good to come in and do well in that situation."

2B Kolten Wong (triceps strain) is not expected to return before the All-Star break, the Cardinals said. "I try not to put a timetable on any of the guys," manager Mike Matheny said.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal recorded his fourth save of the season Wednesday despite giving up one run in the ninth inning, but that is not necessarily an indication that roles have changed in the back end of the bullpen, manager Mike Matheny said. Nominal closer Seung Hwan Oh has 17 saves. "The communication to the guys -- just be prepared," Matheny said. "If you are the best matchup we believe at this particular time in this particular game, it could be you. So stay on point. Right now we're in fight mode. In fight mode, you have to stay prepared." After pitching two days in a row, Rosenthal was unavailable Thursday afternoon.

C Yadier Molina was given a day off Thursday as the Cardinals played the third contest in a stretch of 20 consecutive games until the All-Star break. Molina took a foul tip Wednesday but remained in the game. "He's just been sore," Matheny said. Molina, who missed his 13th game, is fourth on the team with 31 RBIs.

CF Dexter Fowler (right heel spur) is eligible to return from the disabled list Wednesday, and all signs point to his return before the All-Star break that begins the following Monday. "Everything is pointing in a positive direction," manager Mike Matheny said. Fowler is hitting .245 with 13 homers and 35 RBIs. OF Tommy Pham has played well in his place.