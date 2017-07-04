RHP Mike Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for RHP Luke Weaver on the Cardinals' roster. Mayers soaked up three innings of relief Sunday night against Washington, giving up two hits and one earned run with three walks and a strikeout. Mayers went 5-6 in 14 starts this year for the Redbirds and should slip right back into their rotation, and he could return to the big club when rosters expand to 40 men in September.

RHP Lance Lynn takes the ball for St. Louis in its July 4th day game with Miami at Busch Stadium. Lynn delivered a quality start at Arizona Thursday, giving up three runs over six innings and scoring a 10-3 win when the Cardinals' bats came alive after he left for a pinch-hitter. Lynn is 4-0 with a 3.82 ERA in seven career outings, five of them starts, against the Marlins, including a no-decision on May 10.

3B Jedd Gyorko (left leg cramp) departed the game in the bottom of the fifth inning for pinch-hitter Alex Mejia. Gyorko went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, upping his average back over the .300 mark at .301, and reached base in all three plate appearances. There was no update on Gyorko's status after the game, so it's fair to consider him day-to-day.

RHP Luke Weaver was recalled Monday from Triple-A Memphis to fill a spot in the bullpen. Weaver was dominant in 11 starts this year for the Redbirds, going 7-1 with a 1.93 ERA over 56 innings with 60 strikeouts and only 19 walks. Weaver made his big league debut last year, pitching nine games and going 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA over 36 1/3 innings. He worked a scoreless sixth inning Monday night.

RHP Adam Wainwright cruised for four innings and then hacked up a six-spot in the fifth, but managed to qualify for the win with his team still ahead 11-6 at the time. He gave up eight hits and six runs in five frames, walking one and striking out eight, including Giancarlo Stanton three times. Wainwright was pleased by the stuff he possessed, saying it will translate into a lot of wins over the second half.