2B Kolten Wong (right triceps strain) started a rehab assignment Wednesday night at Double-A Springfield, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. The plan is for Wong to play at least five games and then perhaps be ready to rejoin the Cardinals after the All-Star break in Pittsburgh on July 14. Wong was hitting .301 with a home run and 19 RBIs when he hit the 10-day disabled list June 15.

3B Jedd Gyorko (left groin strain) was back in the lineup Thursday after not starting the previous two games, batting fourth and going 2-for-4 with a double. Gyorko left Monday night's game for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning after injuring himself on a swing in the third inning. He did appear as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning Wednesday night, lofting a sacrifice fly to center.

RHP Michael Wacha notched his third straight win Thursday, tying a season high by fanning nine over 5 2/3 innings. Wacha gave up six hits and two runs, walking the last two men he faced before getting the hook from manager Mike Matheny. Wacha didn't quite showcase the fastball command he had against Washington Saturday night, but was able to obtain some outs with his off-speed pitches.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the call Friday night when St. Louis starts a three-game weekend series at Busch Stadium against the New York Mets. Martinez didn't have his good stuff in Sunday night's 7-2 defeat to Washington, giving up seven hits and five runs over five innings with four walks and three strikeouts. He's dominated New York in seven career outings, going 3-1 with a 1.26 ERA.

LHP Zach Duke (left elbow) was promoted on his rehab assignment from Class-A Palm Beach to Triple-A Memphis, perhaps a sign that the big club is seriously thinking about activating him following the All-Star break. Duke has pitched three scoreless innings over three games. He underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2016 season.