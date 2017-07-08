OF Jose Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday to make room for Fowler on the 25-man roster. Martinez, who batted third on Thursday in a 4-3 win over Miami, hit .280 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games for the Cardinals, missing 17 games from May 7 to May 28 with a left groin injury that landed him on the 10-day DL. Martinez figures to be back with the club no later than the September roster expansion.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (cervical spine strain) was scheduled to start a rehab assignment Friday night at Double-A Springfield. Siegrist was placed on the 10-day DL June 25, retroactive to June 23, after going 1-1 with a 4.28 ERA and one save in 31 outs. Siegrist pitched an inning and gave up a hit while fanning one and throwing 13 of 16 pitches for strikes.

RHP Carlos Martinez struggled for the second straight start against an National League East opponent. Unable to marry velocity with location, Martinez gave up seven hits and five runs in five innings, walking three and fanning four. One of the team's two All-Stars, Martinez is 0-3 in his last four starts and is the first St. Louis pitcher since Shelby Miller in 2014 to lose eight games before the All-Star break.

RHP Adam Wainwright makes the start Saturday when St. Louis continues its weekend series with the New York Mets in Busch Stadium. He's coming off a 14-6 win over Miami on Monday night in which he rolled through four scoreless innings and then coughed up six runs in the fifth, although he did qualify for his ninth victory. Wainwright is 3-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 11 career outings, nine of them starts, against New York.

CF Dexter Fowler (right heer spur) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday and inserted into the lineup, batting third and going 1-for-4 with his 14th homer. Fowler missed 12 games because of the injury, and as recently as Tuesday hadn't been able to do workouts while wearing baseball cleats. Fowler finished the game hitting .245 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs, 13 of those homers as a left-handed hitter.