SS Paul DeJong experienced a historical day Saturday, becoming the first shortstop in club history to whack four extra-base hits in a game. The rookie homered in the third and then doubled in three straight at-bats, capping his day with a run-scoring two-bagger down the left field line in the eighth. DeJong is 8-for-9 with seven extra-base hits over the last three games, raising his average to .306.

RHP Lance Lynn tries to keep the ball in the ballpark Sunday when he faces the New York Mets in the final game before the All-Star break. Lynn gave up his career-high 20th homer Tuesday, a three-run blast to Christian Yelich of Miami that ruined a good start and sent him down to a 5-2 defeat despite giving up only two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Lynn is 2-3 with a 2.97 ERA in seven career outings against New York.

C Yadier Molina tied Yogi Berra for career doubles by a catcher with 321 with his RBI two-bagger in the sixth inning. Molina finished with two hits and upped his average to .269 with 39 RBIs, good for third on the team. He still has plenty of work to do to catch up with all-time catcher doubles leader Ivan Rodriguez, who retired with 572.

LHP Zach Duke (left elbow) continued his rehab assignment Friday night for Triple-A Memphis, working a scoreless sixth inning at Nashville. Duke, who walked a batter but didn't permit a hit, has pitched four shutout innings in four rehab games between Memphis, Single-A Palm Beach and the GCL Cardinals. His return following the All-Star break looks more and more likely, about nine months after Tommy John surgery.

RHP Adam Wainwright notched his 10th win Saturday with one of his better outings of the year. Wainwright checked New York on five hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings, walking none and fanning seven. He hit just about every speed between 63 and 94 on the radar gun, keeping hitters off-balance and inducing a lot of weak contact in an 89-pitch outing.