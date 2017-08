2B Kolten Wong was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday. Wong missed the previous 24 games with a right triceps strain. He is batting .301 with one homer and 19 RBIs in 47 games.

LHP Kevin Siegrist was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday. Siegrist was sidelined for 17 games due to a cervical spine sprain. He is 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA in 31 appearances.